2817 S. Fairview Unit I

$500 Off the First Months Rent! Two Bedroom Condo in the Center Of Orange County! - **$500 Off the First Months Rent!** This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is 798 square feet and is on the ground level. The property features crown molding, new flooring, new windows, a fireplace, and large living quarters! As you enter the unit, you are greeted with a spacious living room which features a beautiful fireplace, sliding glass doors to the patio, and new flooring! Connected to the living room is the perfect size kitchen! The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, double door refrigerator, gas range, and a stainless steel double sink! The bedrooms include great size closets, ceiling fans, and ample space for your convenience! The bathrooms are well equipped with custom cabinet vanities, luxurious counter tops, and are well lit! The community offers a pool and spa for your entertainment. Pets okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Two community laundry facilities located within the community. Water, gas, and trash included, tenant responsible for electricity. 1 carport space and 1 guest pass to park throughout the community included. The home is conveniently located near access to the 405 and 55 freeways. Please call our office today to schedule a virtual tour or to be pre-approved at 949.369.5555



DRE #01197438



(RLNE5471367)