Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

2817 S. Fairview Unit I

2817 S Fairview St · (949) 369-5555 ext. 1196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2817 S Fairview St, Santa Ana, CA 92704
South Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2817 S. Fairview Unit I · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
$500 Off the First Months Rent! Two Bedroom Condo in the Center Of Orange County! - **$500 Off the First Months Rent!** This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is 798 square feet and is on the ground level. The property features crown molding, new flooring, new windows, a fireplace, and large living quarters! As you enter the unit, you are greeted with a spacious living room which features a beautiful fireplace, sliding glass doors to the patio, and new flooring! Connected to the living room is the perfect size kitchen! The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, double door refrigerator, gas range, and a stainless steel double sink! The bedrooms include great size closets, ceiling fans, and ample space for your convenience! The bathrooms are well equipped with custom cabinet vanities, luxurious counter tops, and are well lit! The community offers a pool and spa for your entertainment. Pets okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Two community laundry facilities located within the community. Water, gas, and trash included, tenant responsible for electricity. 1 carport space and 1 guest pass to park throughout the community included. The home is conveniently located near access to the 405 and 55 freeways. Please call our office today to schedule a virtual tour or to be pre-approved at 949.369.5555

DRE #01197438

(RLNE5471367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 S. Fairview Unit I have any available units?
2817 S. Fairview Unit I has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 S. Fairview Unit I have?
Some of 2817 S. Fairview Unit I's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 S. Fairview Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
2817 S. Fairview Unit I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 S. Fairview Unit I pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 S. Fairview Unit I is pet friendly.
Does 2817 S. Fairview Unit I offer parking?
Yes, 2817 S. Fairview Unit I does offer parking.
Does 2817 S. Fairview Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 S. Fairview Unit I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 S. Fairview Unit I have a pool?
Yes, 2817 S. Fairview Unit I has a pool.
Does 2817 S. Fairview Unit I have accessible units?
No, 2817 S. Fairview Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 S. Fairview Unit I have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 S. Fairview Unit I does not have units with dishwashers.
