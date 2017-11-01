All apartments in Santa Ana
2521 W Sunflower Avenue
2521 W Sunflower Avenue

2521 West Sunflower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2521 West Sunflower Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Located in the gated community of Woodside Village in the South Coast Metro area, this one bedroom plus adjoining extra room which can be office, den or extra sleeping quarters. Approximately 675 square feet, this second floor unit has brand new carpeting, white ceilings, shows light and bright. New sink, hardware, newer dishwasher, medicine cabinet and other upgrades. Association amenities include pools, spa, laundry rooms and large recreation room.
Includes one covered carport parking space. Located close to Segerstrom High School, South Coast Plaza just blocks away, many office and financial buildings, OC Fairgrounds and 405, 55 Freeway access is convenient. All at an affordable price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 W Sunflower Avenue have any available units?
2521 W Sunflower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 W Sunflower Avenue have?
Some of 2521 W Sunflower Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 W Sunflower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2521 W Sunflower Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 W Sunflower Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2521 W Sunflower Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2521 W Sunflower Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2521 W Sunflower Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2521 W Sunflower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 W Sunflower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 W Sunflower Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2521 W Sunflower Avenue has a pool.
Does 2521 W Sunflower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2521 W Sunflower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 W Sunflower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 W Sunflower Avenue has units with dishwashers.
