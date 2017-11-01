2521 W Sunflower Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher carport recently renovated pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Located in the gated community of Woodside Village in the South Coast Metro area, this one bedroom plus adjoining extra room which can be office, den or extra sleeping quarters. Approximately 675 square feet, this second floor unit has brand new carpeting, white ceilings, shows light and bright. New sink, hardware, newer dishwasher, medicine cabinet and other upgrades. Association amenities include pools, spa, laundry rooms and large recreation room.

Includes one covered carport parking space. Located close to Segerstrom High School, South Coast Plaza just blocks away, many office and financial buildings, OC Fairgrounds and 405, 55 Freeway access is convenient. All at an affordable price!