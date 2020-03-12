All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:13 PM

2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area

2502 North Tustin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Cabrillo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2502 North Tustin Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
A beautiful , cul de sac One story remodled home. Located
at the cities edge of Orange and "Good Santa ana County!!
Newly remodled kitchen and remoded 2 large full bathrooms also.
1 large Master bedroom (4 long closets) & A master bathroom with a walk in shower too ! A smaller bedroom/ Den with a double closet too !! the 3rd Guestroom & double closets and a window to look out into greenery!! A Full guest bathroom with alot of counter space A. Large living room near the front patio. A large family room with a white fireplace off the open granite countered kitchen. Stainless steal appliances too . The family room has a sliding door that leads to the small 15x 40 ft backyard with your own Lemon tree.. A large driveway for three cars. Garage is taken. You have full access to a washer & dryer in the detachd garage . My 1 car will be kept in Garage . all house, all furnished . Tvs not included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area have any available units?
2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area have?
Some of 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area currently offering any rent specials?
2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area pet-friendly?
No, 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area offer parking?
Yes, 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area offers parking.
Does 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area have a pool?
Yes, 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area has a pool.
Does 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area have accessible units?
No, 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 N Tustin ave #D Orange/Santa ana area has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine