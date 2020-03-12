All apartments in Santa Ana
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2418 W. Occidental Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2418 W. Occidental Street

2418 West Occidental Street · No Longer Available
Location

2418 West Occidental Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Centennial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom plus large loft home with 1920's features and perfect for multi-generational living - Beautiful 2 story, single family home on a large lot. Living room has fireplace and 14 foot ceilings adjacent to the dining room. 4 bedrooms and a large loft area that can become a 5th bedroom or family room and 3 full bathrooms. Utility room connects to the kitchen and to the back bedrooms and bathrooms. Large front and back yards. It has a one car garage with Washer and Dryer and a long driveway that can accommodate up to 6 cars.

YO NO HABLO ESPANOL.
POR FAVOR DE TRAER ALGIEN QUE LE INTERPRETE.

(RLNE3397536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 W. Occidental Street have any available units?
2418 W. Occidental Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 2418 W. Occidental Street currently offering any rent specials?
2418 W. Occidental Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 W. Occidental Street pet-friendly?
No, 2418 W. Occidental Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2418 W. Occidental Street offer parking?
Yes, 2418 W. Occidental Street does offer parking.
Does 2418 W. Occidental Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2418 W. Occidental Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 W. Occidental Street have a pool?
No, 2418 W. Occidental Street does not have a pool.
Does 2418 W. Occidental Street have accessible units?
No, 2418 W. Occidental Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 W. Occidental Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2418 W. Occidental Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2418 W. Occidental Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2418 W. Occidental Street does not have units with air conditioning.
