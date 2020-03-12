2418 W. Occidental Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom plus large loft home with 1920's features and perfect for multi-generational living - Beautiful 2 story, single family home on a large lot. Living room has fireplace and 14 foot ceilings adjacent to the dining room. 4 bedrooms and a large loft area that can become a 5th bedroom or family room and 3 full bathrooms. Utility room connects to the kitchen and to the back bedrooms and bathrooms. Large front and back yards. It has a one car garage with Washer and Dryer and a long driveway that can accommodate up to 6 cars.



YO NO HABLO ESPANOL.

POR FAVOR DE TRAER ALGIEN QUE LE INTERPRETE.



(RLNE3397536)