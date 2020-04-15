Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2311 E Joana Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2311 E Joana Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2311 E Joana Drive
2311 Joana Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Cabrillo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2311 Joana Dr, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom condo near 55 and 22 freeways - Property Id: 105623
Welcoming condo situated near freeways and shopping centers.
Has remodeled kitchen with newer appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105623
Property Id 105623
(RLNE5701275)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2311 E Joana Drive have any available units?
2311 E Joana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2311 E Joana Drive have?
Some of 2311 E Joana Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2311 E Joana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2311 E Joana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 E Joana Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 E Joana Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2311 E Joana Drive offer parking?
No, 2311 E Joana Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2311 E Joana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 E Joana Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 E Joana Drive have a pool?
No, 2311 E Joana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2311 E Joana Drive have accessible units?
No, 2311 E Joana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 E Joana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 E Joana Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Similar Pages
Santa Ana 1 Bedrooms
Santa Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with Balcony
Santa Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Cabrillo Park
Armstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast
Apartments Near Colleges
Santa Ana College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine