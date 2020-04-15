All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2311 E Joana Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2311 E Joana Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

2311 E Joana Drive

2311 Joana Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Cabrillo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2311 Joana Dr, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom condo near 55 and 22 freeways - Property Id: 105623

Welcoming condo situated near freeways and shopping centers.

Has remodeled kitchen with newer appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105623
Property Id 105623

(RLNE5701275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 E Joana Drive have any available units?
2311 E Joana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 E Joana Drive have?
Some of 2311 E Joana Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 E Joana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2311 E Joana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 E Joana Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 E Joana Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2311 E Joana Drive offer parking?
No, 2311 E Joana Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2311 E Joana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 E Joana Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 E Joana Drive have a pool?
No, 2311 E Joana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2311 E Joana Drive have accessible units?
No, 2311 E Joana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 E Joana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 E Joana Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine