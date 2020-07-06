All apartments in Santa Ana
2126 West Elder Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

2126 West Elder Avenue

2126 West Elder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2126 West Elder Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704
New Horizons

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Beautiful Home Ready for Move-in - Recently renovated single family story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths with 2 car garage, new floor and carpet. The property will come with new kitchen appliances as well.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

(RLNE5716944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 West Elder Avenue have any available units?
2126 West Elder Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 West Elder Avenue have?
Some of 2126 West Elder Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and key fob access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 West Elder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2126 West Elder Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 West Elder Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2126 West Elder Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2126 West Elder Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2126 West Elder Avenue offers parking.
Does 2126 West Elder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 West Elder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 West Elder Avenue have a pool?
No, 2126 West Elder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2126 West Elder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2126 West Elder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 West Elder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 West Elder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

