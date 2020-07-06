2126 West Elder Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Home Ready for Move-in - Recently renovated single family story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths with 2 car garage, new floor and carpet. The property will come with new kitchen appliances as well.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!



PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM.



