Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM
2026 N. Ross
2026 North Ross Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2026 North Ross Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5700164)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2026 N. Ross have any available units?
2026 N. Ross doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
Is 2026 N. Ross currently offering any rent specials?
2026 N. Ross is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 N. Ross pet-friendly?
No, 2026 N. Ross is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Ana
.
Does 2026 N. Ross offer parking?
No, 2026 N. Ross does not offer parking.
Does 2026 N. Ross have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 N. Ross does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 N. Ross have a pool?
No, 2026 N. Ross does not have a pool.
Does 2026 N. Ross have accessible units?
No, 2026 N. Ross does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 N. Ross have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 N. Ross does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2026 N. Ross have units with air conditioning?
No, 2026 N. Ross does not have units with air conditioning.
