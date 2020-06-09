All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St.

1806 North Spurgeon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1806 North Spurgeon Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Santa Ana Triangle

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/649e65a01e ----
Comfortable studio apartment located in central downtown Santa Ana. Kitchen includes range stove, one full bath, walk-in closet, spacious balcony. 2nd and 3rd floors of building are units. Private ground level parking with secure gate. Laundry room on site for tenant access. Conveniently locate close to shopping, public transportation, and 5 freeway. No pets allowed except service animals.

Coin Laundry
Onsite Resident Manager
Private Balcony
Private Parking
Secure Gate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. have any available units?
1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. have?
Some of 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. pet-friendly?
No, 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. offer parking?
Yes, 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. offers parking.
Does 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. have a pool?
No, 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. have accessible units?
No, 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 N. Spurgeon St - 1806 N. Spurgeon St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St
Santa Ana, CA 91406
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine