1729 Raymar St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1729 Raymar St

1729 W Raymar St · No Longer Available
Location

1729 W Raymar St, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Central City

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Available 02/20/19 House for rent bu - Property Id: 100994

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100994
Property Id 100994

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4714091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Raymar St have any available units?
1729 Raymar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 Raymar St have?
Some of 1729 Raymar St's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Raymar St currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Raymar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Raymar St pet-friendly?
No, 1729 Raymar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1729 Raymar St offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Raymar St offers parking.
Does 1729 Raymar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Raymar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Raymar St have a pool?
No, 1729 Raymar St does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Raymar St have accessible units?
No, 1729 Raymar St does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Raymar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 Raymar St does not have units with dishwashers.
