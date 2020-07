Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Great Location located right off the 22 freeway at City Drive. Enjoy this convenient location to Disneyland, Honda Stadium and Angel Stadium! Just to name a few. This house is move in ready. Fresh paint through out the whole home. Also new Dual pane windows with slider installed. 3 bedroom 2 bath Very open floor plan with beautiful original wood flooring. Backyard is beautiful and low maintenance with a covered patio!



