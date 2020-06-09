151 W 2nd Street

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LIVE|WORK LOFT - This fantastic loft is back on the market and available for lease - applicants changed their mind and have not signed the lease so this is your chance to scoop it up. Are you a realtor, attorney, architect, or similar office type industry and need a private office? Maybe you want to open your own salon, make up studio, or barber shop? The Santa Ana Lofts are mixed-use, Live | Work lofts, and are zoned for both residential and commercial use. This could be the location you have been looking for with your business on the 1st floor, and your residence on the 3rd floor, where you have a view of the city lights. Centrally located in Orange County's historical Downtown Santa Ana Arts District, you are steps away from fantastic restaurants, the 2nd Street Promenade, and all the galleries where the Artwalk happens each month. Imagine the business you could create if you had a newer building, great foot traffic and exposure, and you got the chance to live there too?. LIVE|WORK|PLAY in Downtown Santa Ana. Designer kitchen is perfect for entertaining and has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Exposed A/C ducting, polished concrete floors, lots of windows everywhere, and the 12 foot high ceilings help to create an airy and dynamic living space. Also, these windows aren't tinted so the natural light is fantastic. Private 2 car garage. This is true loft style living.



The application process is online at: www.westcliffpropertiesca.com/vacancies/