Santa Ana, CA
151 W 2nd Street
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

151 W 2nd Street

151 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

151 West 2nd Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LIVE|WORK LOFT - This fantastic loft is back on the market and available for lease - applicants changed their mind and have not signed the lease so this is your chance to scoop it up. Are you a realtor, attorney, architect, or similar office type industry and need a private office? Maybe you want to open your own salon, make up studio, or barber shop? The Santa Ana Lofts are mixed-use, Live | Work lofts, and are zoned for both residential and commercial use. This could be the location you have been looking for with your business on the 1st floor, and your residence on the 3rd floor, where you have a view of the city lights. Centrally located in Orange County's historical Downtown Santa Ana Arts District, you are steps away from fantastic restaurants, the 2nd Street Promenade, and all the galleries where the Artwalk happens each month. Imagine the business you could create if you had a newer building, great foot traffic and exposure, and you got the chance to live there too?. LIVE|WORK|PLAY in Downtown Santa Ana. Designer kitchen is perfect for entertaining and has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Exposed A/C ducting, polished concrete floors, lots of windows everywhere, and the 12 foot high ceilings help to create an airy and dynamic living space. Also, these windows aren't tinted so the natural light is fantastic. Private 2 car garage. This is true loft style living.

The application process is online at: www.westcliffpropertiesca.com/vacancies/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 W 2nd Street have any available units?
151 W 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 W 2nd Street have?
Some of 151 W 2nd Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 W 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 W 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 W 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 151 W 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 151 W 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 151 W 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 151 W 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 W 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 W 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 151 W 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 W 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 151 W 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 W 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 W 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
