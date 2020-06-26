Rent Calculator
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM
1444 cabrillo park dr c
1444 Cabrillo Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1444 Cabrillo Park Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Cabrillo Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
gym
hot tub
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Mary Li - Property Id: 221750
new remodel bathroom
large balcony
close by freeway
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221750
Property Id 221750
(RLNE5538534)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1444 cabrillo park dr c have any available units?
1444 cabrillo park dr c doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1444 cabrillo park dr c have?
Some of 1444 cabrillo park dr c's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1444 cabrillo park dr c currently offering any rent specials?
1444 cabrillo park dr c is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 cabrillo park dr c pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 cabrillo park dr c is pet friendly.
Does 1444 cabrillo park dr c offer parking?
No, 1444 cabrillo park dr c does not offer parking.
Does 1444 cabrillo park dr c have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 cabrillo park dr c does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 cabrillo park dr c have a pool?
No, 1444 cabrillo park dr c does not have a pool.
Does 1444 cabrillo park dr c have accessible units?
No, 1444 cabrillo park dr c does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 cabrillo park dr c have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 cabrillo park dr c does not have units with dishwashers.
