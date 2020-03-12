Rent Calculator
All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1410 S Sycamore Street.
Santa Ana, CA
1410 S Sycamore Street
1410 S Sycamore Street
1410 South Sycamore Street
Location
1410 South Sycamore Street, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Wilshire Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 S Sycamore Street have any available units?
1410 S Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
Is 1410 S Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 S Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 S Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Ana
.
Does 1410 S Sycamore Street offer parking?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street does not offer parking.
Does 1410 S Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 S Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 S Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 S Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 S Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
