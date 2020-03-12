All apartments in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA
1410 S Sycamore Street
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:25 AM

1410 S Sycamore Street

1410 South Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 South Sycamore Street, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Wilshire Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 S Sycamore Street have any available units?
1410 S Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 1410 S Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 S Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 S Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1410 S Sycamore Street offer parking?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street does not offer parking.
Does 1410 S Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 S Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 S Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 S Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 S Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 S Sycamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
