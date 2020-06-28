1241 Cypress Ave Unit A

Amenities

1241 Cypress Ave., Santa Ana CA 92707-1314 - Property Id: 225238



Beautifully remodeled front unit of a detached duplex perfectly situated on an extra wide tree lined street in Santa Ana. Everything is BRAND NEW! Home offers two spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom. MUST see to appreciate and parking is NOT an issue. Lease Duration: 1-Year / Security Deposit: $2,295 / Square Footage: 847 / Parking: 3 (3-Spaces on Property) / Pets Policy: NO Dogs, NO Exceptions! / Laundry Hookups: Onsite Shared Laundry Room / Utilities Included: Trash/Landscape Maintenance.



QUALIFICATION CRITERIA: 1. Gross Verifiable Household Income Should Be 2.5-3Xs Monthly Rent 2. $55 Application/Screening Fee Per Adult (Paid Directly to Avail.co and is Non-Refundable) 3. Satisfactory Credit (No Evictions, Bankruptcies or Collections) 4. Have Positive Verifiable Rental History (Last 2-years) 5. Valid Identification Required (CDL/ID) 6. No Criminal Record. 7. Home is professionally staged. All furniture will be removed prior to move-in date. 8. Home is suitable for (4) people.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225238

No Dogs Allowed



