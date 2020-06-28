All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1241 Cypress Ave Unit A
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

1241 Cypress Ave Unit A

1241 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1241 Cypress Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Madison Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1241 Cypress Ave., Santa Ana CA 92707-1314 - Property Id: 225238

Beautifully remodeled front unit of a detached duplex perfectly situated on an extra wide tree lined street in Santa Ana. Everything is BRAND NEW! Home offers two spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom. MUST see to appreciate and parking is NOT an issue. Lease Duration: 1-Year / Security Deposit: $2,295 / Square Footage: 847 / Parking: 3 (3-Spaces on Property) / Pets Policy: NO Dogs, NO Exceptions! / Laundry Hookups: Onsite Shared Laundry Room / Utilities Included: Trash/Landscape Maintenance.

QUALIFICATION CRITERIA: 1. Gross Verifiable Household Income Should Be 2.5-3Xs Monthly Rent 2. $55 Application/Screening Fee Per Adult (Paid Directly to Avail.co and is Non-Refundable) 3. Satisfactory Credit (No Evictions, Bankruptcies or Collections) 4. Have Positive Verifiable Rental History (Last 2-years) 5. Valid Identification Required (CDL/ID) 6. No Criminal Record. 7. Home is professionally staged. All furniture will be removed prior to move-in date. 8. Home is suitable for (4) people.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225238
Property Id 225238

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5565059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A have any available units?
1241 Cypress Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A have?
Some of 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Cypress Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A offers parking.
Does 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Cypress Ave Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine