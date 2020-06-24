All apartments in Santa Ana
1241 Camden Place
1241 Camden Place

1241 W Camden Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1241 W Camden Pl, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Bristol Manor

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
A beautiful remodeled home since 2011, new AC digital controler, heated toilet seat, and some furnitures included in the lease.
Owner pay for landscape maintenance and grass trimming

(RLNE4726009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Camden Place have any available units?
1241 Camden Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 Camden Place have?
Some of 1241 Camden Place's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Camden Place currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Camden Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Camden Place pet-friendly?
No, 1241 Camden Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1241 Camden Place offer parking?
Yes, 1241 Camden Place offers parking.
Does 1241 Camden Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Camden Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Camden Place have a pool?
No, 1241 Camden Place does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Camden Place have accessible units?
No, 1241 Camden Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Camden Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Camden Place does not have units with dishwashers.
