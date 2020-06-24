All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1206 North Hastings Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1206 North Hastings Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1206 North Hastings Street

1206 N Hastings St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1206 N Hastings St, Santa Ana, CA 92703
West Side

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Single story 1200 square foot home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath in quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to all schools. Forced heat and ac. Double pane windows, laundry hookups, 2 car attached garage, large backyard with block wall fencing all around

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 North Hastings Street have any available units?
1206 North Hastings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 North Hastings Street have?
Some of 1206 North Hastings Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 North Hastings Street currently offering any rent specials?
1206 North Hastings Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 North Hastings Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 North Hastings Street is pet friendly.
Does 1206 North Hastings Street offer parking?
Yes, 1206 North Hastings Street offers parking.
Does 1206 North Hastings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 North Hastings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 North Hastings Street have a pool?
No, 1206 North Hastings Street does not have a pool.
Does 1206 North Hastings Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1206 North Hastings Street has accessible units.
Does 1206 North Hastings Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 North Hastings Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine