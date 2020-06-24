Single story 1200 square foot home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath in quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to all schools. Forced heat and ac. Double pane windows, laundry hookups, 2 car attached garage, large backyard with block wall fencing all around
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1206 North Hastings Street have?
Some of 1206 North Hastings Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 North Hastings Street currently offering any rent specials?
1206 North Hastings Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 North Hastings Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 North Hastings Street is pet friendly.
Does 1206 North Hastings Street offer parking?
Yes, 1206 North Hastings Street offers parking.
Does 1206 North Hastings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 North Hastings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 North Hastings Street have a pool?
No, 1206 North Hastings Street does not have a pool.
Does 1206 North Hastings Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1206 North Hastings Street has accessible units.
Does 1206 North Hastings Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 North Hastings Street has units with dishwashers.