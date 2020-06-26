Rent Calculator
Santa Ana, CA
1202 S Towner St
1202 S Towner St
1202 South Towner Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1202 South Towner Street, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Mid-City
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Corner Lot Santa Ana Beauty! - Detached single family home
Corner Lot
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
1 Office
Big Lot
AC
Must see!
ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE TEXT MALAKAI 714-340-5481
(RLNE5227259)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1202 S Towner St have any available units?
1202 S Towner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
Is 1202 S Towner St currently offering any rent specials?
1202 S Towner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 S Towner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 S Towner St is pet friendly.
Does 1202 S Towner St offer parking?
No, 1202 S Towner St does not offer parking.
Does 1202 S Towner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 S Towner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 S Towner St have a pool?
No, 1202 S Towner St does not have a pool.
Does 1202 S Towner St have accessible units?
No, 1202 S Towner St does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 S Towner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 S Towner St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 S Towner St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1202 S Towner St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
