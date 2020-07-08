Rent Calculator
1112 S Mantle Lane
1112 S Mantle Lane
1112 S Mantle Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
1112 S Mantle Ln, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southeast Industrial District
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1112 S Mantle Lane have any available units?
1112 S Mantle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
Is 1112 S Mantle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1112 S Mantle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 S Mantle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1112 S Mantle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Ana
.
Does 1112 S Mantle Lane offer parking?
No, 1112 S Mantle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1112 S Mantle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 S Mantle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 S Mantle Lane have a pool?
No, 1112 S Mantle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1112 S Mantle Lane have accessible units?
No, 1112 S Mantle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 S Mantle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 S Mantle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 S Mantle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 S Mantle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
