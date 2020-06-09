All apartments in Santa Ana
1101 N Flower Street
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

1101 N Flower Street

1101 N Flower St · No Longer Available
Location

1101 N Flower St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Willard

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 N Flower Street have any available units?
1101 N Flower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 N Flower Street have?
Some of 1101 N Flower Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 N Flower Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 N Flower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 N Flower Street pet-friendly?
No, 1101 N Flower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1101 N Flower Street offer parking?
No, 1101 N Flower Street does not offer parking.
Does 1101 N Flower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 N Flower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 N Flower Street have a pool?
No, 1101 N Flower Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 N Flower Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 N Flower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 N Flower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 N Flower Street has units with dishwashers.
