All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1021 W Bishop Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1021 W Bishop Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:59 AM

1021 W Bishop Street

1021 West Bishop Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1021 West Bishop Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Pico-Lowell

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully upgraded large 3 bedroom and 3 bath unit. Completely remodeled kitchen with nice large living room and dining area, new paint throughout. Walking distance to shopping, schools and park. Great condition, Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 W Bishop Street have any available units?
1021 W Bishop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 1021 W Bishop Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 W Bishop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 W Bishop Street pet-friendly?
No, 1021 W Bishop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1021 W Bishop Street offer parking?
No, 1021 W Bishop Street does not offer parking.
Does 1021 W Bishop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 W Bishop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 W Bishop Street have a pool?
No, 1021 W Bishop Street does not have a pool.
Does 1021 W Bishop Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 W Bishop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 W Bishop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 W Bishop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 W Bishop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 W Bishop Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine