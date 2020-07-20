Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1021 Bishop #212.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1021 Bishop #212
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1021 Bishop #212
1021 W Bishop St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1021 W Bishop St, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Pico-Lowell
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4950647)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1021 Bishop #212 have any available units?
1021 Bishop #212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
Is 1021 Bishop #212 currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Bishop #212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Bishop #212 pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Ana
.
Does 1021 Bishop #212 offer parking?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Bishop #212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Bishop #212 have a pool?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Bishop #212 have accessible units?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Bishop #212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Bishop #212 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St
Santa Ana, CA 91406
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Similar Pages
Santa Ana 1 Bedroom Apartments
Santa Ana 2 Bedroom Apartments
Santa Ana Apartments with Balconies
Santa Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Whittier, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Cabrillo Park
Armstrong
South Coast
Apartments Near Colleges
Santa Ana College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine