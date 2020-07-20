All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1021 Bishop #212.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1021 Bishop #212
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1021 Bishop #212

1021 W Bishop St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1021 W Bishop St, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Pico-Lowell

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4950647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Bishop #212 have any available units?
1021 Bishop #212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 1021 Bishop #212 currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Bishop #212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Bishop #212 pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1021 Bishop #212 offer parking?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Bishop #212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Bishop #212 have a pool?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Bishop #212 have accessible units?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Bishop #212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Bishop #212 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Bishop #212 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St
Santa Ana, CA 91406
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSanta Ana 2 Bedroom Apartments
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconiesSanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine