Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1010 W Macarthur Boulevard
1010 W Macarthur Boulevard

1010 Macarthur Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Macarthur Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA 92707
South Coast

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Amazing 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Upper condo for Lease near South Coast Plaza. This spacious home has wood floors throughout, with a slider out to a patio/ balcony overlooking a green belt. It's very quiet and private. It has a kitchen with newer applicances open to the dining area. The bedroom is like a suite with an attached master bath. It has an oversized vanity area with lots of counter space, sink, tons of storage and a huge mirror. The bedroom closet is a dream. There is a Wall Unit AC in the living room. You get a nice ocean breeze in the afternoon when you open the slider, circulating throughtout the home. There are trees for shade as well. MacArthur Village Community has multiple pools, spas, tennis courts and a live guard for security. Close to Freeways, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, South Coast Plaza and Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Walk Score of 79 means it is Very Walkable and you can get most of your errands done by foot. 1 Carport with storage.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard have any available units?
1010 W Macarthur Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard have?
Some of 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1010 W Macarthur Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 W Macarthur Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
