1010 W Macarthur Boulevard

Amazing 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Upper condo for Lease near South Coast Plaza. This spacious home has wood floors throughout, with a slider out to a patio/ balcony overlooking a green belt. It's very quiet and private. It has a kitchen with newer applicances open to the dining area. The bedroom is like a suite with an attached master bath. It has an oversized vanity area with lots of counter space, sink, tons of storage and a huge mirror. The bedroom closet is a dream. There is a Wall Unit AC in the living room. You get a nice ocean breeze in the afternoon when you open the slider, circulating throughtout the home. There are trees for shade as well. MacArthur Village Community has multiple pools, spas, tennis courts and a live guard for security. Close to Freeways, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, South Coast Plaza and Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Walk Score of 79 means it is Very Walkable and you can get most of your errands done by foot. 1 Carport with storage.