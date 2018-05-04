1009 Virginia Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Park Santiago
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Totally Remodeled Single Family House - *PRICE DROP!! Located on a beautiful, tree lined street near the Santa Ana / Orange border is this REMODELED house. Granite in the kitchen. 2 car garage, and a LARGE yard.
(RLNE4936234)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009 Virginia Ave have any available units?
1009 Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Virginia Ave have?
Some of 1009 Virginia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Virginia Ave offers parking.
Does 1009 Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Virginia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 1009 Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1009 Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Virginia Ave has units with dishwashers.