All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1009 Virginia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1009 Virginia Ave
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1009 Virginia Ave

1009 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1009 Virginia Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Park Santiago

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Totally Remodeled Single Family House - *PRICE DROP!! Located on a beautiful, tree lined street near the Santa Ana / Orange border is this REMODELED house. Granite in the kitchen. 2 car garage, and a LARGE yard.

(RLNE4936234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Virginia Ave have any available units?
1009 Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Virginia Ave have?
Some of 1009 Virginia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Virginia Ave offers parking.
Does 1009 Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Virginia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 1009 Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1009 Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Virginia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine