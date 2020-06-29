All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

1000 W Macarthur Boulevard

1000 Macarthur Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Macarthur Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA 92707
South Coast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
basketball court
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Fully furnished, mid-century modern condo in the guard gated community of MacArthur Village! This completely remodeled unit has new waterproof vinyl flooring, fresh paint and an abundance of natural light throughout. The living room features vaulted wood beam ceilings and a queen size sleeper sofa. Upgraded kitchen includes farmhouse sink, quartz countertops, soft close shaker cabinets and GE fingerprint resistant appliances. The peninsula features decorative accent wallpaper and bar seating with pendant lighting. Separate oversized master suite includes a queen size bed with memory foam mattress and custom closet. The bathroom has a freestanding wood vanity with modern, above counter vessel sink, brass Moan fixtures and soaking tub with beveled subway & ceramic tile. This upper-end unit has a private patio with views of the adjacent park and assigned carport w/storage. The community features multiple amenities including pools, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, a gym, barbeque area, on-site laundry and 24 hr. security guard. Sewer, trash and water included. Conveniently located in South Coast Metro area near shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to the 405, 55 and 73 freeways. Come quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard have any available units?
1000 W Macarthur Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard have?
Some of 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W Macarthur Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 W Macarthur Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
