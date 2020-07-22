All apartments in San Ramon
Find more places like
Promontory View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Ramon, CA
/
Promontory View
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:11 AM

Promontory View

Open Now until 6pm
3300 Promontory Way · (925) 255-7654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Ramon
See all
Crow Canyon
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,600
See all

Location

3300 Promontory Way, San Ramon, CA 94583
Crow Canyon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit JR · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$3,130

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Promontory View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Significantly more than the average apartment complex, Promontory View is a village of apartment homes prominently situated in the San Ramon foothills. We offer stunning views of rolling hills, unlike any other apartment community in the area. Each stunning apartment welcomes you to come and share in our cozy setting and personal comforts. Whether you want to explore the foothills, or the shopping malls, or you just want to relax by the pool with a book, Promontory is right for you. And best of all, our professional staff will do everything to make living at Promontory View the best living experience possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.00 per adult (anyone over the age of 18)
Deposit: $500 (one bedroom); $700 (two bedrooms); $800 (three bedrooms)
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Promontory View have any available units?
Promontory View has 4 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does Promontory View have?
Some of Promontory View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Promontory View currently offering any rent specials?
Promontory View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Promontory View pet-friendly?
No, Promontory View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Ramon.
Does Promontory View offer parking?
Yes, Promontory View offers parking.
Does Promontory View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Promontory View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Promontory View have a pool?
Yes, Promontory View has a pool.
Does Promontory View have accessible units?
Yes, Promontory View has accessible units.
Does Promontory View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Promontory View has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl
San Ramon, CA 94582
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr
San Ramon, CA 94583
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop
San Ramon, CA 94583
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir
San Ramon, CA 94583
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard
San Ramon, CA 94583
Park Place
255 Park Pl
San Ramon, CA 94583

Similar Pages

San Ramon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Ramon 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Ramon Apartments under $2,600San Ramon Apartments under $2,800San Ramon Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFoster City, CANapa, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACastro Valley, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southern San RamonCrow CanyonDougherty Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco