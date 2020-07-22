Amenities
Significantly more than the average apartment complex, Promontory View is a village of apartment homes prominently situated in the San Ramon foothills. We offer stunning views of rolling hills, unlike any other apartment community in the area. Each stunning apartment welcomes you to come and share in our cozy setting and personal comforts. Whether you want to explore the foothills, or the shopping malls, or you just want to relax by the pool with a book, Promontory is right for you. And best of all, our professional staff will do everything to make living at Promontory View the best living experience possible.