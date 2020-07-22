Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible garage parking pool gym on-site laundry accepts section 8 bbq/grill e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Significantly more than the average apartment complex, Promontory View is a village of apartment homes prominently situated in the San Ramon foothills. We offer stunning views of rolling hills, unlike any other apartment community in the area. Each stunning apartment welcomes you to come and share in our cozy setting and personal comforts. Whether you want to explore the foothills, or the shopping malls, or you just want to relax by the pool with a book, Promontory is right for you. And best of all, our professional staff will do everything to make living at Promontory View the best living experience possible.