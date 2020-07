Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking nest technology online portal

Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day. Come home and escape by a babbling country brook with weeping willows gently swaying in the breeze. Convenient to a variety of fine dining and shopping with easy access to I-580 and I-680 freeways.