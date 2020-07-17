All apartments in San Ramon
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2220 Britannia Drive

2220 Britannia Drive · (925) 621-0417
Location

2220 Britannia Drive, San Ramon, CA 94582
Gale Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2220 Britannia Drive · Avail. now

$6,000

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Elegant and Stylish Home in Upscale Community - Large executive home in highly sought after Gale Ranch community; known for award-winning schools and quality lifestyle. Luxurious home includes high end finishes including 10 feet ceiling downstairs, hardwood flooring though-out downstairs, gourmet kitchen (granite slab counters, double oven, stainless steel appliances, gas range), plenty of windows for natural sun light, a luxurious master suite. Full bedroom and bath located downstairs. An entertainer's backyard with a sparkling pool and spa, outdoor fireplace.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3875940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Britannia Drive have any available units?
2220 Britannia Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Britannia Drive have?
Some of 2220 Britannia Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Britannia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Britannia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Britannia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Britannia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Ramon.
Does 2220 Britannia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Britannia Drive offers parking.
Does 2220 Britannia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Britannia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Britannia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2220 Britannia Drive has a pool.
Does 2220 Britannia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2220 Britannia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Britannia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Britannia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
