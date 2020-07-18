All apartments in San Ramon
1004 S. Monarch Rd

1004 South Monarch Road · (925) 366-8780
Location

1004 South Monarch Road, San Ramon, CA 94582
Gale Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 S. Monarch Rd · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Impressive Two-Story, Townhome in Cantera at Gale Ranch - Stunning 3 BR/2.5 Bath townhome built in 2015, located in the resort-style community of Cantera at Gale Ranch. This east facing home offers natural light with upgrades throughout including a half bath and ceramic tiles on first floor, gourmet kitchen with ample storage, large center island and additional wall and ceiling storage in garage.

Second floor loft is great for study or play with two separate built-in storage areas. Spacious primary suite with custom HIS and HERS walk-in closets, double sinks vanity and large walk-in shower. Two additional good size bedrooms and hall bathroom with a shower over tub combo. Convenient upstairs laundry with high end, brand new Whirlpool washer and dryer. High ceilings, recessed lighting throughout and ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms. The two-car garage offers 45 amp electric car charger, tankless water heater and water softener.

Walking distance to award-winning San Ramon schools. Exclusive access to the beautiful Cantera Pool Room, lounge area & outdoor shaded barbecue area. Enjoy the finest amenities, The Plaza shopping center and The Bridges Golf Club. Easy access to upcoming San Ramon City Center, Bishop Ranch, Bart, ACE train from Pleasanton to Silicon Valley, Interstate 580/680 & 30 min to Oakland airport. Property located in the master-planned community includes over 1,800 acres of preserved open space, miles of trails for hiking, trail running or biking. Sorry no pets or smoking inside home. Click or post link to see Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/Tw-utdy3e70

Apply online at bshpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 S. Monarch Rd have any available units?
1004 S. Monarch Rd has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 S. Monarch Rd have?
Some of 1004 S. Monarch Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 S. Monarch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1004 S. Monarch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 S. Monarch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1004 S. Monarch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Ramon.
Does 1004 S. Monarch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1004 S. Monarch Rd offers parking.
Does 1004 S. Monarch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 S. Monarch Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 S. Monarch Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1004 S. Monarch Rd has a pool.
Does 1004 S. Monarch Rd have accessible units?
No, 1004 S. Monarch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 S. Monarch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 S. Monarch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
