1004 S. Monarch Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Impressive Two-Story, Townhome in Cantera at Gale Ranch - Stunning 3 BR/2.5 Bath townhome built in 2015, located in the resort-style community of Cantera at Gale Ranch. This east facing home offers natural light with upgrades throughout including a half bath and ceramic tiles on first floor, gourmet kitchen with ample storage, large center island and additional wall and ceiling storage in garage.



Second floor loft is great for study or play with two separate built-in storage areas. Spacious primary suite with custom HIS and HERS walk-in closets, double sinks vanity and large walk-in shower. Two additional good size bedrooms and hall bathroom with a shower over tub combo. Convenient upstairs laundry with high end, brand new Whirlpool washer and dryer. High ceilings, recessed lighting throughout and ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms. The two-car garage offers 45 amp electric car charger, tankless water heater and water softener.



Walking distance to award-winning San Ramon schools. Exclusive access to the beautiful Cantera Pool Room, lounge area & outdoor shaded barbecue area. Enjoy the finest amenities, The Plaza shopping center and The Bridges Golf Club. Easy access to upcoming San Ramon City Center, Bishop Ranch, Bart, ACE train from Pleasanton to Silicon Valley, Interstate 580/680 & 30 min to Oakland airport. Property located in the master-planned community includes over 1,800 acres of preserved open space, miles of trails for hiking, trail running or biking. Sorry no pets or smoking inside home. Click or post link to see Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/Tw-utdy3e70



Apply online at bshpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896711)