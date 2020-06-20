All apartments in San Ramon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1000 S Monarch Rd

1000 South Monarch Road · (925) 366-8780
Location

1000 South Monarch Road, San Ramon, CA 94582
Gale Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 S Monarch Rd · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1819 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Impressive Two-Story, End Unit Townhome in Cantera at Gale Ranch - Stunning 3 BR/2.5 Bath end unit townhome built in 2016, located in the resort-style community of Cantera at Gale Ranch. This east facing home offers an abundance of natural light along with extensive upgrades throughout entire home, including half bath and hard flooring on first floor, gourmet kitchen with supersized cabinets to ceiling, upgraded appliances, glass back splash, separate wine fridge along with bar area and outside patio.

Second floor loft is great for study or play with built-in storage. Spacious master suite with two walk-in closets, double sinks vanity, walk-in shower. Two additional good size bedrooms and hall bathroom has a shower over tub. Convenient upstairs laundry with brand new LG washer and dryer. Recessed lighting throughout and high ceilings. The two-car garage with 45 amp electric car charger, tankless water heater and water softener.

Walking distance to award-winning schools. Exclusive access to the beautiful Cantera Pool Room, lounge area & outdoor shaded barbecue area. Enjoy the finest amenities, The Plaza shopping center and The Bridges Golf Club. Easy access to upcoming San Ramon City Center, Bishop Ranch, Bart, ACE train from Pleasanton to Silicon Valley, Interstate 580/680 & 30 min to Oakland airport. Property located in the master-planned community includes over 1,800 acres of preserved open space, miles of trails for hiking, trail running or biking. Sorry no pets or smoking inside home. Apply online at bshpm.com Click or past link to see Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/b1vKhBjpzu8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 S Monarch Rd have any available units?
1000 S Monarch Rd has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 S Monarch Rd have?
Some of 1000 S Monarch Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 S Monarch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1000 S Monarch Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 S Monarch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1000 S Monarch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Ramon.
Does 1000 S Monarch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1000 S Monarch Rd does offer parking.
Does 1000 S Monarch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 S Monarch Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 S Monarch Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1000 S Monarch Rd has a pool.
Does 1000 S Monarch Rd have accessible units?
No, 1000 S Monarch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 S Monarch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 S Monarch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
