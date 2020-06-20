1000 S Monarch Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Impressive Two-Story, End Unit Townhome in Cantera at Gale Ranch - Stunning 3 BR/2.5 Bath end unit townhome built in 2016, located in the resort-style community of Cantera at Gale Ranch. This east facing home offers an abundance of natural light along with extensive upgrades throughout entire home, including half bath and hard flooring on first floor, gourmet kitchen with supersized cabinets to ceiling, upgraded appliances, glass back splash, separate wine fridge along with bar area and outside patio.



Second floor loft is great for study or play with built-in storage. Spacious master suite with two walk-in closets, double sinks vanity, walk-in shower. Two additional good size bedrooms and hall bathroom has a shower over tub. Convenient upstairs laundry with brand new LG washer and dryer. Recessed lighting throughout and high ceilings. The two-car garage with 45 amp electric car charger, tankless water heater and water softener.



Walking distance to award-winning schools. Exclusive access to the beautiful Cantera Pool Room, lounge area & outdoor shaded barbecue area. Enjoy the finest amenities, The Plaza shopping center and The Bridges Golf Club. Easy access to upcoming San Ramon City Center, Bishop Ranch, Bart, ACE train from Pleasanton to Silicon Valley, Interstate 580/680 & 30 min to Oakland airport. Property located in the master-planned community includes over 1,800 acres of preserved open space, miles of trails for hiking, trail running or biking. Sorry no pets or smoking inside home. Apply online at bshpm.com Click or past link to see Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/b1vKhBjpzu8



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796795)