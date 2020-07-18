78 Ridge Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage

Designer Dominican 4BD/3BA - Mt. Tam Views! Awesome Backyard! FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.be/sHjahJK-A3U



Completely remodeled 4BD/3BA home boasts over 2300 sq. ft of living space and offers exquisite finishes throughout. Phenomenal Marin hiking and biking trails at your fingertips. Just blocks away from the Dominican University campus and just a few minutes to downtown San Rafael, SMART and GGT pick up, WholeFoods, and HWY 101. Easy commute to SF!



This designer home features brand new hardwood floors and an open concept floor plan. Kitchen features Thermador gas range, stainless steel dishwasher, deep sink with double faucet and modern refrigerator that blends in seamlessly with the sleek white cabinets. Sun-filled living room opens up to a balcony with sweeping views of Mt. Tam. One guest bedroom and one full bathroom also located on top level. Top of the line finishes throughout the home.



Three bedrooms downstairs. Master bedroom offers views and includes an en suite bathroom with updated shower featuring rainfall shower head and double vanity. Direct access to the backyard through master. Two additional bedrooms on lower level are sizable. One guest bathroom with shower/tub combo and single vanity on this level. Comfortable family room opens up to a large outdoor deck.



Spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining. It is tiered into two levels. Upper level features a large wooden deck and artificial grass. Staircase leads down to a lower level with natural grass and landscaped bank. Lots of trees give it a peaceful and natural vibe. Enjoy spectacular sunsets from your own private oasis!



Also included: 1 car garage, 2 car parking pad, W/D. (There is no AC and no fireplace).



Available now for a 12+ mo lease!



If you have any specific questions about this property, please call or text Heidi Smith at 415-624-8573.



PET POLICY: Sorry, no pets allowed.



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



Listed By:

Christopher Barrow, Broker

Heidi Smith, Leasing Agent

Foundation Homes Property Management

No Pets Allowed



