11 mooring rd

Tastefully Remodeled 2bd/2ba +Townhouse in a 3 unit bldg. Beautiful fenced in yard, Vegetable Garden! Bonus rm. -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.be/fHwEkYC-0L4



(UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.)



A must see! This fully remodeled, ground level, 2bd+/2ba, 2 story townhouse has been remodeled and is ready for next happy occupant. The grounds to this 3 unit building is fully enclosed with brand new redwood fencing! Beautifully manicured lawn and landscaping.

Relax and unwind to the soothing sound of the water feature. Grow your own herbs and vegetables in the enclosed, shared vegetable garden. A big plus during this pandemic.

Upon entry to the home, is a remodeled full bath w/shower off the hallway which leads to the light and bright living/dining combo. Living rm has a slider taking you out to the lovely manicured backyard. Open kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, granite counters, New SS appliances, A 5 burner gas stove with built in microwave above, a temp controlled wine cooler, Dishwasher and side by side SS refrigerator.

Separate, French door entry, off the kitchen, leads you to a wonderful outdoor patio, A great spot to lounge and have your morning coffee. Included is one garage space, with direct entry into the dining area.

At the top of the landing is a nice sized bonus room, perfect for home office or nursery. The upper level are the guest and Master bedrooms. The master includes a screened Bay window with solar shades, and it faces the backyard. The shared remodeled bath has granite counter sink with cabinets/drawers below and a glass enclosed combo tub/shower with extra large shower head. Washer/dryer is in a closet with shelving for your supplies. Great Location, as it's close to WholeFoods and Trader Joe's in the Montecito Plaza & close to freeway.



PET POLICY: May be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.) Owner may consider a dog but requests no cats.



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



