All apartments in San Rafael
Find more places like 11 mooring rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Rafael, CA
/
11 mooring rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

11 mooring rd

11 Mooring Road · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Rafael
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA 94901
Canal Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 mooring rd · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Tastefully Remodeled 2bd/2ba +Townhouse in a 3 unit bldg. Beautiful fenced in yard, Vegetable Garden! Bonus rm. -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.be/fHwEkYC-0L4

(UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.)

A must see! This fully remodeled, ground level, 2bd+/2ba, 2 story townhouse has been remodeled and is ready for next happy occupant. The grounds to this 3 unit building is fully enclosed with brand new redwood fencing! Beautifully manicured lawn and landscaping.
Relax and unwind to the soothing sound of the water feature. Grow your own herbs and vegetables in the enclosed, shared vegetable garden. A big plus during this pandemic.
Upon entry to the home, is a remodeled full bath w/shower off the hallway which leads to the light and bright living/dining combo. Living rm has a slider taking you out to the lovely manicured backyard. Open kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, granite counters, New SS appliances, A 5 burner gas stove with built in microwave above, a temp controlled wine cooler, Dishwasher and side by side SS refrigerator.
Separate, French door entry, off the kitchen, leads you to a wonderful outdoor patio, A great spot to lounge and have your morning coffee. Included is one garage space, with direct entry into the dining area.
At the top of the landing is a nice sized bonus room, perfect for home office or nursery. The upper level are the guest and Master bedrooms. The master includes a screened Bay window with solar shades, and it faces the backyard. The shared remodeled bath has granite counter sink with cabinets/drawers below and a glass enclosed combo tub/shower with extra large shower head. Washer/dryer is in a closet with shelving for your supplies. Great Location, as it's close to WholeFoods and Trader Joe's in the Montecito Plaza & close to freeway.

PET POLICY: May be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.) Owner may consider a dog but requests no cats.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

CURRENT COVID-19 + MARIN SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE:
The agents at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via Facetime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties.

If you have any questions about this property, please contact Dee Marotta at 415-686-3410.

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .

Thanks for being a savvy consumer!

www.FoundationHomes.com

DRE# 01885922

(RLNE5799346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 mooring rd have any available units?
11 mooring rd has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 mooring rd have?
Some of 11 mooring rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 mooring rd currently offering any rent specials?
11 mooring rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 mooring rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 mooring rd is pet friendly.
Does 11 mooring rd offer parking?
Yes, 11 mooring rd does offer parking.
Does 11 mooring rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 mooring rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 mooring rd have a pool?
No, 11 mooring rd does not have a pool.
Does 11 mooring rd have accessible units?
No, 11 mooring rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11 mooring rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 mooring rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 mooring rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 mooring rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11 mooring rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr
San Rafael, CA 94901
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St
San Rafael, CA 94901
McInnis Park
10 North Ave
San Rafael, CA 94903
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave
San Rafael, CA 94901
33 North
33 San Pablo Ave
San Rafael, CA 94903
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way
San Rafael, CA 94903
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way
San Rafael, CA 94903

Similar Pages

San Rafael 1 BedroomsSan Rafael 2 Bedrooms
San Rafael Apartments with ParkingSan Rafael Pet Friendly Places
San Rafael Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CA
Castro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lincoln San Rafael Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Dominican University of CaliforniaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity