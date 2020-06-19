10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking pool

TWO BEDROOM TWO-STORY CONDO WITH GREAT VIEWS IN SAN RAFAEL - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKWi5pqgV_g



Two bedroom, one and a half bath two-story condo in great location.



Main floor has entry, living room / dining room combo, kitchen with granite counter tops, half bath and deck off of living room.



Upper floor has two bedrooms, full bath and deck with great views including view of Mount Tam.



Condo has its own washer and dryer, two assigned parking stalls (one covered and one uncovered), large storage room and community pool.



Rent includes water, garbage & sewer fee paid by Owner.

One Year Lease.

No smokers or pets please.

Renters are required to have renter's insurance.



To view this rental, please call

Tamalpais Property Management, Agent for Owner at 415-927-7368

(CA DRE #01204996)



No Pets Allowed



