San Rafael, CA
10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8

10 Professional Center Parkway · (415) 927-7368
San Rafael
Location

10 Professional Center Parkway, San Rafael, CA 94903
North San Rafael Commercial Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
TWO BEDROOM TWO-STORY CONDO WITH GREAT VIEWS IN SAN RAFAEL - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKWi5pqgV_g

Two bedroom, one and a half bath two-story condo in great location.

Main floor has entry, living room / dining room combo, kitchen with granite counter tops, half bath and deck off of living room.

Upper floor has two bedrooms, full bath and deck with great views including view of Mount Tam.

Condo has its own washer and dryer, two assigned parking stalls (one covered and one uncovered), large storage room and community pool.

Rent includes water, garbage & sewer fee paid by Owner.
One Year Lease.
No smokers or pets please.
Renters are required to have renter's insurance.

To view this rental, please call
Tamalpais Property Management, Agent for Owner at 415-927-7368
(CA DRE #01204996)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3294525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 have any available units?
10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 have?
Some of 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 is pet friendly.
Does 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 offer parking?
Yes, 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 does offer parking.
Does 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 have a pool?
Yes, 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 has a pool.
Does 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 have accessible units?
No, 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
