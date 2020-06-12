/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:48 PM
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Pasqual, CA
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
San Marino
1 Unit Available
521 La Paz Drive
521 La Paz Drive, San Pasqual, CA
This stunning two-story home, completed in 2018 with ground-up construction, was designed by Carl Anders Troedsson and built by Premier General Contractors Inc.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
San Marino
1 Unit Available
375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard
375 Sierra Madre Boulevard, San Pasqual, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1386 sqft
Beautifully designed and decorated. Good floor plan, 3 bedrooms each has its own bathroom. rear unit only one common wall, two level townhouse with attached garage, GREAT LOCATION NEXT TO SAN MARINO.
Results within 1 mile of San Pasqual
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
99 N Greenwood Avenue
99 North Greenwood Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1408 sqft
Newly remodeled cozy front unit of a Triplex in a very convenient location. This 2 Bed + Den and 1.75 Bath unit has the Single Family Residence layout. It has a private front fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
San Marino
1 Unit Available
1410 San Marino Avenue
1410 San Marino Avenue, San Marino, CA
Beautiful and updated two story colonial style house located in the heart of San Marino. The marble entryway opens up to curved staircase and grand chandelier.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
66 N Allen Avenue
66 Allen Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1640 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Pasadena, this spacioustownhouse offers lush landscaping & an elegantMediterranean design. Discover both rich maplehardwood & marble flooring, sky-high celilings, &high-end granite counters in the chef's kitchen.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
2285 Huntley Cir
2285 Huntley Circle, San Marino, CA
Live the good life at this 3,677sqft home on a large lot over 17,000sqft. Nestled on a highly desirable private tree-lined cul-de-sac in North Huntington.
Results within 5 miles of San Pasqual
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lower Arroyo
2 Units Available
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,018
1833 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified
Last updated May 22 at 01:22pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West of Mission District
1 Unit Available
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
312 S ARROYO DR. #F Available 06/15/20 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
707 Orange Grove Ter
707 Orange Grove Terrace, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2457 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing home in South Pasadena school district! - Property Id: 297413 This mid-century style home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street off of S. Orange Grove Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
117 N Raymond Ave
117 North Raymond Avenue, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
932 sqft
Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!! - Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
640 E. Walnut Street
640 Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1647 sqft
640 E. Walnut Street Available 07/03/20 Great 3 bedroom Townhome close to downtown Pasadena - This clean, neutral, updated home is available for immediate move in. This home is close to shopping, walking, hiking, quick access to the 210 Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garvey
1 Unit Available
219 W Romona Blvd
219 Ramona Boulevard, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1600 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome in San Gabriel - Welcome to 219 W Ramona, a thoughtfully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhome in San Gabriel, just south of Alhambra.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1723 E. Whitefield Rd.
1723 Whitefield Rd, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1500 sqft
Tudor Style House for Rent, 3 Bed Newly Renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1420 sqft
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8, Arcadia, CA 91007 - 3 beds 2.5 bath plus a office, can Inculding refrigerator, washer & dryer. Water n trash all Inculding. Walking distance to supermarket. Close to all restaurants and mall , and 210 freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
620 W. Huntington Dr #213
620 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1824 sqft
**Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + Office/Den Condo** - Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Office/Den Condo, fireplace in living room, master bedroom with bathroom, newly painted, central ac/heating, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Casa Grande
1 Unit Available
2459 Loma Vista St
2459 Loma Vista Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1364 sqft
Fabulous Townhouse in Mountain Park Villas in Pasadena! - This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in Pasadena, on a tree lined street close to Victory Park and 210 fwy. There are 3 levels to this home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5405 Warman Ln
5405 Warman Lane, Temple City, CA
Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.
