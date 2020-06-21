All apartments in San Pasqual
410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29

410 Sierra Madre Boulevard · (714) 306-6042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 Sierra Madre Boulevard, San Pasqual, CA 91107
San Marino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Special Pricing! Upper level one bedroom one bath front unit, large living room, wood floors throughout, newer kitchen countertops, newer cabinets, newer faucets/sink, newer windows throughout, dual AC, walk-in closets, mirrored close doors, quiet neighbors, gated entrances, one mile to Pasadena City College & Cal Tech, adjacent to San Marino. No pets.

A video of the unit available upon request.
Adjacent to affluent city of San Marino
Beautiful garden style walk-up apartment building in East Pasadena
Across from CVS, half mile from Vons and Chase shopping center, close to Trader Joe's
Coffee shops: Rose Bud Coffee, Plate 38 & Zephyr
Great access to the area's shops and restaurants
Very bikeable, near Grant Park and Gwinn Park
About one mile to Cal Tech, Pasadena City College and Huntington Library
Light rail transport of the Metro Gold Line station is 1 mile northeast of the property at Allen Ave.
Close to downtown Pasadena for many dining and shopping fun places
Onsite laundry facility & a sense of community
Excellent San Marino Montessori School, Victory Montessori School, Hamilton Elementary School and Pasadena High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 have any available units?
410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 have?
Some of 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 currently offering any rent specials?
410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 pet-friendly?
No, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Pasqual.
Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 offer parking?
Yes, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 does offer parking.
Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 have a pool?
No, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 does not have a pool.
Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 have accessible units?
No, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29 has units with air conditioning.
