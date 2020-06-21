410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Special Pricing! Upper level one bedroom one bath front unit, large living room, wood floors throughout, newer kitchen countertops, newer cabinets, newer faucets/sink, newer windows throughout, dual AC, walk-in closets, mirrored close doors, quiet neighbors, gated entrances, one mile to Pasadena City College & Cal Tech, adjacent to San Marino. No pets.



A video of the unit available upon request.

Adjacent to affluent city of San Marino

Beautiful garden style walk-up apartment building in East Pasadena

Across from CVS, half mile from Vons and Chase shopping center, close to Trader Joe's

Coffee shops: Rose Bud Coffee, Plate 38 & Zephyr

Great access to the area's shops and restaurants

Very bikeable, near Grant Park and Gwinn Park

About one mile to Cal Tech, Pasadena City College and Huntington Library

Light rail transport of the Metro Gold Line station is 1 mile northeast of the property at Allen Ave.

Close to downtown Pasadena for many dining and shopping fun places

Onsite laundry facility & a sense of community

Excellent San Marino Montessori School, Victory Montessori School, Hamilton Elementary School and Pasadena High School