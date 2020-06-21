410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29

Amenities
Special Pricing! Upper level one bedroom one bath front unit, large living room, wood floors throughout, newer kitchen countertops, newer cabinets, newer faucets/sink, newer windows throughout, dual AC, walk-in closets, mirrored close doors, quiet neighbors, gated entrances, one mile to Pasadena City College & Cal Tech, adjacent to San Marino. No pets.
A video of the unit available upon request.
Adjacent to affluent city of San Marino
Beautiful garden style walk-up apartment building in East Pasadena
Across from CVS, half mile from Vons and Chase shopping center, close to Trader Joe's
Coffee shops: Rose Bud Coffee, Plate 38 & Zephyr
Great access to the area's shops and restaurants
Very bikeable, near Grant Park and Gwinn Park
About one mile to Cal Tech, Pasadena City College and Huntington Library
Light rail transport of the Metro Gold Line station is 1 mile northeast of the property at Allen Ave.
Close to downtown Pasadena for many dining and shopping fun places
Onsite laundry facility & a sense of community
Excellent San Marino Montessori School, Victory Montessori School, Hamilton Elementary School and Pasadena High School