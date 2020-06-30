410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23

Amenities
Upper one bedroom near PCC and Caltech. Newer kitchen counter, newer cabinets, newer appliances. All laminate flooring throughout. Garden style apartment.
Require about $5200 gross monthly income and no dogs. Thank you.
Open house Oct 5/6.
Adjacent to affluent city of San Marino
Beautiful garden style walk-up apartment building in East Pasadena
Across from CVS, half mile from Vons and Chase shopping center, close to Trader Joe's
Coffee shops: Rose Bud Coffee, Plate 38 & Zephyr
Great access to the area's shops and restaurants
Very bikeable, near Grant Park and Gwinn Park
About one mile to Cal Tech, Pasadena City College and Huntington Library
Light rail transport of the Metro Gold Line station is 1 mile northeast of the property at Allen Ave.
Close to downtown Pasadena for many dining and shopping fun places
Onsite laundry facility & a sense of community
Excellent San Marino Montessori School, Victory Montessori School, Hamilton Elementary School and Pasadena High School