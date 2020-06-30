All apartments in San Pasqual
San Pasqual, CA
410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:35 AM

410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23

410 S Sierra Madre Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

410 S Sierra Madre Blvd, San Pasqual, CA 91107
San Marino

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
coffee bar
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Upper one bedroom near PCC and Caltech. Newer kitchen counter, newer cabinets, newer appliances. All laminate flooring throughout. Garden style apartment.
Require about $5200 gross monthly income and no dogs. Thank you.

Open house Oct 5/6.
Adjacent to affluent city of San Marino
Beautiful garden style walk-up apartment building in East Pasadena
Across from CVS, half mile from Vons and Chase shopping center, close to Trader Joe's
Coffee shops: Rose Bud Coffee, Plate 38 & Zephyr
Great access to the area's shops and restaurants
Very bikeable, near Grant Park and Gwinn Park
About one mile to Cal Tech, Pasadena City College and Huntington Library
Light rail transport of the Metro Gold Line station is 1 mile northeast of the property at Allen Ave.
Close to downtown Pasadena for many dining and shopping fun places
Onsite laundry facility & a sense of community
Excellent San Marino Montessori School, Victory Montessori School, Hamilton Elementary School and Pasadena High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 have any available units?
410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Pasqual, CA.
What amenities does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 have?
Some of 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 currently offering any rent specials?
410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 pet-friendly?
No, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Pasqual.
Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 offer parking?
No, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 does not offer parking.
Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 have a pool?
No, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 does not have a pool.
Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 have accessible units?
No, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23 has units with air conditioning.

