410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 23

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors walk in closets coffee bar air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

Upper one bedroom near PCC and Caltech. Newer kitchen counter, newer cabinets, newer appliances. All laminate flooring throughout. Garden style apartment.

Require about $5200 gross monthly income and no dogs. Thank you.



Open house Oct 5/6.

Adjacent to affluent city of San Marino

Beautiful garden style walk-up apartment building in East Pasadena

Across from CVS, half mile from Vons and Chase shopping center, close to Trader Joe's

Coffee shops: Rose Bud Coffee, Plate 38 & Zephyr

Great access to the area's shops and restaurants

Very bikeable, near Grant Park and Gwinn Park

About one mile to Cal Tech, Pasadena City College and Huntington Library

Light rail transport of the Metro Gold Line station is 1 mile northeast of the property at Allen Ave.

Close to downtown Pasadena for many dining and shopping fun places

Onsite laundry facility & a sense of community

Excellent San Marino Montessori School, Victory Montessori School, Hamilton Elementary School and Pasadena High School