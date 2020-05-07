All apartments in San Pablo
Find more places like 5446 Shasta Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Pablo, CA
/
5446 Shasta Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5446 Shasta Avenue

5446 Shasta Avenue · (510) 250-0946 ext. 9
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Pablo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5446 Shasta Avenue, San Pablo, CA 94806
San Pablo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5446 Shasta Avenue - 4 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious, newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in easy commuter location - Living is easy in this updated 2/1 San Pablo apartment with a 900-square foot floor plan that encompasses a light, bright and airy living room, upgraded kitchen with plenty of storage space, and brand new countertops, brand new carpeting throughout, and a freshly painted interior in a neutral color palette.

Additional features and amenities of this move-in ready apartment include a linen closet, glass closet doors in both the master and guest bedrooms, updated bathroom, as well as convenient parking right outside your front door, and onsite laundry facilities too.

Live here and enjoy close proximity to the freeway, as well as Wildcat Canyon Regional Park, lots of restaurants and coffee shops, shopping centers, cultural events and year-round leisure activities.

To schedule your private tour of this fresh and clean 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom San Pablo apartment with updates galore located at 5446 Shasta Avenue, Unit #4, contact Jonathan Fleming of Openworld Properties by phone at (510) 250-0946.

*Credit, background check, and application fee of $40, non-refundable due at application. Upon move-in first months rent of $2,300 and a security deposit of the same is due. Legal source of income and verifiable rental history required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5768527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5446 Shasta Avenue have any available units?
5446 Shasta Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5446 Shasta Avenue have?
Some of 5446 Shasta Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5446 Shasta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5446 Shasta Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5446 Shasta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5446 Shasta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Pablo.
Does 5446 Shasta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5446 Shasta Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5446 Shasta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5446 Shasta Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5446 Shasta Avenue have a pool?
No, 5446 Shasta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5446 Shasta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5446 Shasta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5446 Shasta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5446 Shasta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5446 Shasta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5446 Shasta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5446 Shasta Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave
San Pablo, CA 94805

Similar Pages

San Pablo 1 BedroomsSan Pablo 2 Bedrooms
San Pablo Apartments with ParkingSan Pablo Dog Friendly Apartments
San Pablo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CA
Contra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Contra Costa CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity