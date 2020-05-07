Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Spacious, newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in easy commuter location - Living is easy in this updated 2/1 San Pablo apartment with a 900-square foot floor plan that encompasses a light, bright and airy living room, upgraded kitchen with plenty of storage space, and brand new countertops, brand new carpeting throughout, and a freshly painted interior in a neutral color palette.



Additional features and amenities of this move-in ready apartment include a linen closet, glass closet doors in both the master and guest bedrooms, updated bathroom, as well as convenient parking right outside your front door, and onsite laundry facilities too.



Live here and enjoy close proximity to the freeway, as well as Wildcat Canyon Regional Park, lots of restaurants and coffee shops, shopping centers, cultural events and year-round leisure activities.



To schedule your private tour of this fresh and clean 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom San Pablo apartment with updates galore located at 5446 Shasta Avenue, Unit #4, contact Jonathan Fleming of Openworld Properties by phone at (510) 250-0946.



*Credit, background check, and application fee of $40, non-refundable due at application. Upon move-in first months rent of $2,300 and a security deposit of the same is due. Legal source of income and verifiable rental history required.



No Pets Allowed



