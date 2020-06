Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard on-site laundry

2 Bedroom Apartment in San Pablo - This 2 Bedroom apartment features:



1. Tile and Carpeted Floors

2. Fresh Interior Paint

3. Granite Counters

3. Refrigerator & Stove/Oven Included

4. Laundry On-Site

5. Large Open Courtyard for Tenants Use / Great space for Kids to play around!

6. Minutes away from Richmond High and Salesian Prep School

7. Shopping and Dining Nearby and Short walk to Shops on 23rd St.

8. Close to Contra Costa Community College

9. Public Transportation Nearby (AC Transit)



~ Owner will pay for Water, Garbage & Landscaping

~ Tenant Responsible for Electric/Gas (PG&E)

~ Owner will consider small pets w/ additional deposit

~ Owner will consider Section 8



For more information, or to schedule an appointment to view this apartment, please contact Ben Johnson at 510-680-3026 or reply to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com



