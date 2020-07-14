All apartments in San Mateo
San Mateo, CA
Quimby
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Quimby

3068 Kyne Street W · (650) 229-5291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA 94403
Hillsdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 420 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,484

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 417 · Avail. now

$4,284

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$4,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 423 · Avail. Jul 25

$4,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$5,942

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quimby.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
hot tub
internet access
new construction
package receiving
bbq/grill
coffee bar
concierge
lobby
Flexible Touring Options
Ready to tour our collection of apartment homes? We've got you covered!

Our offices are now offering several flexible touring options including personalized virtual tours and Self-guided tours.

Please contact the Leasing Office to set up your tour today.

Welcome to Quimby, a unique boutique luxury and pet friendly community. Our one, two and three bedroom flats and amenities will amaze you. Host your friend at the resident's lounge with chefs's kitchen, have a relaxing evening with your family around our outdoor fire feature, or find your Zen in our Meditation Garden. Centrally located near Hillsdale Shopping Center and Kaiser San Mateo, Quimby centers you in more ways than one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quimby have any available units?
Quimby has 6 units available starting at $3,484 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does Quimby have?
Some of Quimby's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quimby currently offering any rent specials?
Quimby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quimby pet-friendly?
Yes, Quimby is pet friendly.
Does Quimby offer parking?
Yes, Quimby offers parking.
Does Quimby have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Quimby offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Quimby have a pool?
No, Quimby does not have a pool.
Does Quimby have accessible units?
No, Quimby does not have accessible units.
Does Quimby have units with dishwashers?
No, Quimby does not have units with dishwashers.
