Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking hot tub internet access new construction package receiving bbq/grill coffee bar concierge lobby

Flexible Touring Options

Ready to tour our collection of apartment homes? We've got you covered!



Our offices are now offering several flexible touring options including personalized virtual tours and Self-guided tours.



Please contact the Leasing Office to set up your tour today.



Welcome to Quimby, a unique boutique luxury and pet friendly community. Our one, two and three bedroom flats and amenities will amaze you. Host your friend at the resident's lounge with chefs's kitchen, have a relaxing evening with your family around our outdoor fire feature, or find your Zen in our Meditation Garden. Centrally located near Hillsdale Shopping Center and Kaiser San Mateo, Quimby centers you in more ways than one.