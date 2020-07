Mosaic San Mateo

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Contemporary Apartments in the Bay Area



The Preston at Hillsdale offers the beauty of the Bay Area with easy access to Silicon Valley. Halfway between the Pacific Ocean and the inlet, our apartment homes have move-in features that include full kitchen appliances, mirrored wardrobe doors, exposed beams, and detailed wood wainscot ceilings. Our studio and one bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom two-story townhomes are detailed for luxury and convenience.



The centerpiece of the community is the sparkling pool with barbeque stations and picnic areas. Enjoy the manicured lawn and nearby playground. Private balconies and enclosed patios make The Preston at Hillsdale apartments ideal for group activities or an excellent retreat for personal tranquility.



We are located in the San Mateo-Foster City School District with the below top rated schools:



Parkside Elementary

Foster City Elementary

Bayside S.T.E.M Academy

Hillsdale High School



Call us 24 hours a day to speak to a lea