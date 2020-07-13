All apartments in San Mateo
Hayward Park Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Hayward Park Terrace

Open Now until 6pm
33 Hayward Avenue · (650) 822-0456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401
Northwest Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-110 · Avail. now

$3,698

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 01-207 · Avail. now

$3,598

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 01-212 · Avail. now

$3,598

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hayward Park Terrace.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
smoke-free community
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa. Spacious interiors offer extra large closets and, in some residences, a private access back yardyour perfect retreat at the end of the day. Hayward Park Terrace is within walking distance of Central Park, Caltrain, and easily accessible to the San Francisco International Airport and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 max
rent: $50 per pet
Parking Details: Attached Open Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hayward Park Terrace have any available units?
Hayward Park Terrace has 4 units available starting at $3,598 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does Hayward Park Terrace have?
Some of Hayward Park Terrace's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hayward Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Hayward Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hayward Park Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Hayward Park Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Hayward Park Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Hayward Park Terrace offers parking.
Does Hayward Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hayward Park Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hayward Park Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Hayward Park Terrace has a pool.
Does Hayward Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, Hayward Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Hayward Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hayward Park Terrace has units with dishwashers.
