Amenities
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa. Spacious interiors offer extra large closets and, in some residences, a private access back yardyour perfect retreat at the end of the day. Hayward Park Terrace is within walking distance of Central Park, Caltrain, and easily accessible to the San Francisco International Airport and major highways.