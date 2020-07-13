Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bike storage courtyard e-payments hot tub smoke-free community

Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa. Spacious interiors offer extra large closets and, in some residences, a private access back yardyour perfect retreat at the end of the day. Hayward Park Terrace is within walking distance of Central Park, Caltrain, and easily accessible to the San Francisco International Airport and major highways.