93 30th Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

93 30th Ave. #C



This unit is a homey one bedroom apartment that's part of a triplex with plenty of light, and a private outdoor patio.



The property is in a very quiet and beautiful residential neighborhood, hidden from the noise of El Camino Real but close enough to be there in a minute or two by car.



Conveniently located in the heart of San Mateo next to 92 and 101 freeways, and next door to Hillsdale Shopping Center. Very walkable area, close to many amenities. 10 minute walk to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Several parks walking distance. 89 walk score & 73 bike score for this property. Halfway between San Francisco and San Jose/Silicon Valley, 30 minutes each way. SFO is 15 mins away, Stanford and Palo Alto are 20 mins away.

Only cats permitted.



Minimum Credit Score: 650

Minimum Income: $5,700

Security deposit: $2,200

Water and gas included in rent.

1 parking space.



If interested, please call Nick at (650) 571-5644.



Please note that each adult applicant is required to fill out a separate application.



Application: goo.gl/xjjNKS