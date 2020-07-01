All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:24 PM

93 30th Avenue

93 30th Avenue · (650) 571-5644
Location

93 30th Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403
Hillsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
93 30th Ave. #C

This unit is a homey one bedroom apartment that's part of a triplex with plenty of light, and a private outdoor patio.

The property is in a very quiet and beautiful residential neighborhood, hidden from the noise of El Camino Real but close enough to be there in a minute or two by car.

Conveniently located in the heart of San Mateo next to 92 and 101 freeways, and next door to Hillsdale Shopping Center. Very walkable area, close to many amenities. 10 minute walk to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Several parks walking distance. 89 walk score & 73 bike score for this property. Halfway between San Francisco and San Jose/Silicon Valley, 30 minutes each way. SFO is 15 mins away, Stanford and Palo Alto are 20 mins away.
Only cats permitted.

Minimum Credit Score: 650
Minimum Income: $5,700
Security deposit: $2,200
Water and gas included in rent.
1 parking space.

If interested, please call Nick at (650) 571-5644.

Please note that each adult applicant is required to fill out a separate application.

Application: goo.gl/xjjNKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 30th Avenue have any available units?
93 30th Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 30th Avenue have?
Some of 93 30th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 30th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
93 30th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 30th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 93 30th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 93 30th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 93 30th Avenue offers parking.
Does 93 30th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 30th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 30th Avenue have a pool?
No, 93 30th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 93 30th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 93 30th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 93 30th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 30th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
