Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

82 E 39th Ave

82 East 39th Avenue · (415) 890-6451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403
Hillsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Cozy Furnished Private Studio near Kaiser Hospital · Avail. Aug 16

$2,597

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
coffee bar
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
Cozy Furnished Private Studio near Kaiser Hospital Available 08/16/20 Monthly Stay Discount! This apartment is conveniently and safely located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, gym facility, Macy's, Hillsdale shopping mall and other stores that you'll need!
There are also many parks, freeways, and public transit with the CalTrain.

This private apartment has newer furnishings & FREE PARKING!!

Both short and longer inquiries are very welcome. Inquire even if the calendar is blocked off.

This apartment is conveniently located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods market, Trader Joe's, gym facility, Macy's, Hillsdale shopping mall and other stores that you'll need!

To name a few:

Hospitals and Clinics:
San Mateo Medical Center (39th Ave, SM) - 5 mins drive (1.1 mi)
San Mateo Pediatrics (123 South San Mateo Drive) - 10 mins drive (3.3 mi)
Stroke Center: Mills Health Center: Sutter Health Affiliate (South San Mateo Dr) (10 min drive (3.3mi)
Sutter Health (El Camino Real) - 10 min drive (3.3 mi)
PAMF San Carlos Clinic (301 Industrial Rd) - 8 min drive (4.2 mi)
Redwood City Medical Center (1150 Veterans Rd RWC) - 11 mins drive (6.1 mi)

Grocery Stores:
Aladdin Gourmet (E Hillsdale Blvd) - 2 min drive (0.6 mi)
Trader Joe's (W Hillsdale Blvd) - 5 min drive (0.8 mi)
Whole Foods Market (Park Place) - 5 min drive (0.8 mi)
India Grocery and spice (E Hillsdale Blvd) - 3 min drive (0.6 mi)
Marina Food Market (S Norfolk St) - 5 min drive (1.3 mi)
Namaste Plaza (Ralston Ave) - 5 min drive (1.5 mi)
Smart & Final Extra! (S Norfolk St) - 8 min drive (1.9 mi)

There are also many parks near by, freeway entrances to the 101 to go up north to San Francisco, or south to the South Bay. You can also easily access public transit with the CalTrain to go to San Francisco or the South Bay also.

Month-to-month rental welcome.
Rental is for up to 6 months.
Owner covers utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 E 39th Ave have any available units?
82 E 39th Ave has a unit available for $2,597 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 E 39th Ave have?
Some of 82 E 39th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 E 39th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
82 E 39th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 E 39th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 82 E 39th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 82 E 39th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 82 E 39th Ave does offer parking.
Does 82 E 39th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 E 39th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 E 39th Ave have a pool?
No, 82 E 39th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 82 E 39th Ave have accessible units?
No, 82 E 39th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 82 E 39th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 E 39th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 82 E 39th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

