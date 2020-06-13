82 E 39th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry parking gym coffee bar air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking

Cozy Furnished Private Studio near Kaiser Hospital Available 08/16/20 Monthly Stay Discount! This apartment is conveniently and safely located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, gym facility, Macy's, Hillsdale shopping mall and other stores that you'll need!

There are also many parks, freeways, and public transit with the CalTrain.



This private apartment has newer furnishings & FREE PARKING!!



Both short and longer inquiries are very welcome. Inquire even if the calendar is blocked off.



This apartment is conveniently located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods market, Trader Joe's, gym facility, Macy's, Hillsdale shopping mall and other stores that you'll need!



To name a few:



Hospitals and Clinics:

San Mateo Medical Center (39th Ave, SM) - 5 mins drive (1.1 mi)

San Mateo Pediatrics (123 South San Mateo Drive) - 10 mins drive (3.3 mi)

Stroke Center: Mills Health Center: Sutter Health Affiliate (South San Mateo Dr) (10 min drive (3.3mi)

Sutter Health (El Camino Real) - 10 min drive (3.3 mi)

PAMF San Carlos Clinic (301 Industrial Rd) - 8 min drive (4.2 mi)

Redwood City Medical Center (1150 Veterans Rd RWC) - 11 mins drive (6.1 mi)



Grocery Stores:

Aladdin Gourmet (E Hillsdale Blvd) - 2 min drive (0.6 mi)

Trader Joe's (W Hillsdale Blvd) - 5 min drive (0.8 mi)

Whole Foods Market (Park Place) - 5 min drive (0.8 mi)

India Grocery and spice (E Hillsdale Blvd) - 3 min drive (0.6 mi)

Marina Food Market (S Norfolk St) - 5 min drive (1.3 mi)

Namaste Plaza (Ralston Ave) - 5 min drive (1.5 mi)

Smart & Final Extra! (S Norfolk St) - 8 min drive (1.9 mi)



There are also many parks near by, freeway entrances to the 101 to go up north to San Francisco, or south to the South Bay. You can also easily access public transit with the CalTrain to go to San Francisco or the South Bay also.



Month-to-month rental welcome.

Rental is for up to 6 months.

Owner covers utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5703855)