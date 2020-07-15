All apartments in San Mateo
719 Highland Avenue.
719 Highland Avenue.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

719 Highland Avenue

719 Highland Avenue · (650) 488-5650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

719 Highland Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401
Northwest Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
2bd / 2ba unit in a friendly apartment community with a large balcony. Ideally for long term tenants looking for minimum one year lease. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Combination of tile and new carpet floors. Newly painted and double pane windows. Lots of kitchen cabinets for storage. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher. One full size bathroom with bathtub.

A lot of closet spaces for storage and walk in closet in hallway. Walking distance to Downtown Burlingame for shopping and dining.

Available 07/12/2020.
Rent: $3,000.
Deposit: $3,500.

Appointment only for viewing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 719 Highland Avenue have any available units?
719 Highland Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 719 Highland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
719 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 719 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 719 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 719 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 719 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 719 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 719 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 719 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Highland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

