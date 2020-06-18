All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:20 AM

710 N Claremont ST 2

710 North Claremont Street · (415) 690-8434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA 94401
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment boasts a wide open living space that opens up to a large covered patio area and a very spacious yard. The unit features upgraded kitchen counter-tops, updated bathrooms, dual pane windows, dishwasher, and beautiful flooring throughout. Amenities include an assigned covered parking space, additional backyard parking space, and onsite laundry facility. Blocks away from downtown Burlingame and conveniently located near downtown San Mateo, Highway 101, Caltrain, SFO, Silicon Valley, BART and San Francisco. In addition, this apartment is zoned for excellent San Mateo schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 N Claremont ST 2 have any available units?
710 N Claremont ST 2 has a unit available for $3,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 N Claremont ST 2 have?
Some of 710 N Claremont ST 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 N Claremont ST 2 currently offering any rent specials?
710 N Claremont ST 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 N Claremont ST 2 pet-friendly?
No, 710 N Claremont ST 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 710 N Claremont ST 2 offer parking?
Yes, 710 N Claremont ST 2 does offer parking.
Does 710 N Claremont ST 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 N Claremont ST 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 N Claremont ST 2 have a pool?
No, 710 N Claremont ST 2 does not have a pool.
Does 710 N Claremont ST 2 have accessible units?
No, 710 N Claremont ST 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 710 N Claremont ST 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 N Claremont ST 2 has units with dishwashers.
