710 N Claremont ST 2

This recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment boasts a wide open living space that opens up to a large covered patio area and a very spacious yard. The unit features upgraded kitchen counter-tops, updated bathrooms, dual pane windows, dishwasher, and beautiful flooring throughout. Amenities include an assigned covered parking space, additional backyard parking space, and onsite laundry facility. Blocks away from downtown Burlingame and conveniently located near downtown San Mateo, Highway 101, Caltrain, SFO, Silicon Valley, BART and San Francisco. In addition, this apartment is zoned for excellent San Mateo schools!