679 Birch Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Charming home in popular Sunnybrae. Walk to downtown San Mateo, the train, restaurants and coffee shops. - Enjoy this lovely home on a tree lined street in a quiet neighborhood near downtown San Mateo.



Contact Avia Properties: dino@aviaproperties.com for additional information and for viewing.



This home features two spacious bedrooms, a formal living room, formal dining room, updated kitchen with a casual dining area, and a large sunroom. Easy living floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, lots of light AND central air conditioning.



Looking to work from home? Along with the two bedrooms, the sunroom would make a fabulous home office, lots of windows and serene backyard views. In addition, there is another self standing room in the backyard with electricity, that would allow for a quiet workplace away from the commotion of the home.



The kitchen is a dream with gas cooking, high-end stainless GE Profile appliances, microwave, dishwasher & built in refrigerator, granite countertops and quality white cabinetry with lots of storage and a garden window overlooking the yard.



Beautifully upgraded bathroom with dual sinks, gorgeous carrera marble countertops, slate floors, recessed toilet area and a bathtub with a shower over.



Both bedrooms have dual closet areas. Hall has both a linen closet and a coat closet.



Sunroom opens to the pretty & private backyard with a brick patio for al fresco dining.



One car garage with extra storage and a full size stackable washer/dryer.



Gardener included. Please no smoking. A small dog and/or cat allowed.



Easy access to highways 92, 101 and 280.



Located between Silicon Valley and SSF's biotech hub.



Avia Properties, Inc.

BRE# 01993653

650-222-1800

www.aviaproperties.com



(RLNE5950221)