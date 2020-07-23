All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

679 Birch Ave

679 Birch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

679 Birch Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94402
Hayward Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Charming home in popular Sunnybrae. Walk to downtown San Mateo, the train, restaurants and coffee shops. - Enjoy this lovely home on a tree lined street in a quiet neighborhood near downtown San Mateo.

Contact Avia Properties: dino@aviaproperties.com for additional information and for viewing.

This home features two spacious bedrooms, a formal living room, formal dining room, updated kitchen with a casual dining area, and a large sunroom. Easy living floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, lots of light AND central air conditioning.

Looking to work from home? Along with the two bedrooms, the sunroom would make a fabulous home office, lots of windows and serene backyard views. In addition, there is another self standing room in the backyard with electricity, that would allow for a quiet workplace away from the commotion of the home.

The kitchen is a dream with gas cooking, high-end stainless GE Profile appliances, microwave, dishwasher & built in refrigerator, granite countertops and quality white cabinetry with lots of storage and a garden window overlooking the yard.

Beautifully upgraded bathroom with dual sinks, gorgeous carrera marble countertops, slate floors, recessed toilet area and a bathtub with a shower over.

Both bedrooms have dual closet areas. Hall has both a linen closet and a coat closet.

Sunroom opens to the pretty & private backyard with a brick patio for al fresco dining.

One car garage with extra storage and a full size stackable washer/dryer.

Gardener included. Please no smoking. A small dog and/or cat allowed.

Easy access to highways 92, 101 and 280.

Located between Silicon Valley and SSF's biotech hub.

Avia Properties, Inc.
BRE# 01993653
650-222-1800
www.aviaproperties.com

(RLNE5950221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

