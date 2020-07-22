4283 George Avenue #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table hot tub sauna tennis court

Spacious and Peaceful Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Corner Unit Condo FOR RENT - Spacious 2 bed/2 bath updated unit located in the Lauriedale Condo Complex near Laurie Meadows Park. This large unit features an updated kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and microwave. Cozy, light-filled rooms are ideal for relaxed living. Ample storage throughout with bathroom closet space, kitchen cabinets, and a huge storage locker in the covered parking area. Freshly painted with new bedroom window coverings. The complex also has a gym, pools, hot tub, billiards table, meeting room, tennis court, and laundry facilities.



It is in close proximity to both Hillsdale and Ralston Caltrain stations with great freeway access and just minutes away from SFO Airport. Nestled between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, this unit is perfectly located.



The unit is ready for immediate occupancy.



Renter's insurance is required.



In-person tours may not currently allow for safe social distancing or comply with public health orders. Please see our ad on Zillow which has a 3D tour. Contact Ted@SpinnerInc.com with questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5936392)