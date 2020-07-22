All apartments in San Mateo
4283 George Avenue #1

4283 George Avenue · (650) 522-4160
Location

4283 George Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403
Hillsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4283 George Avenue #1 - Unit #1 · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Spacious and Peaceful Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Corner Unit Condo FOR RENT - Spacious 2 bed/2 bath updated unit located in the Lauriedale Condo Complex near Laurie Meadows Park. This large unit features an updated kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and microwave. Cozy, light-filled rooms are ideal for relaxed living. Ample storage throughout with bathroom closet space, kitchen cabinets, and a huge storage locker in the covered parking area. Freshly painted with new bedroom window coverings. The complex also has a gym, pools, hot tub, billiards table, meeting room, tennis court, and laundry facilities.

It is in close proximity to both Hillsdale and Ralston Caltrain stations with great freeway access and just minutes away from SFO Airport. Nestled between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, this unit is perfectly located.

The unit is ready for immediate occupancy.

Renter's insurance is required.

In-person tours may not currently allow for safe social distancing or comply with public health orders. Please see our ad on Zillow which has a 3D tour. Contact Ted@SpinnerInc.com with questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4283 George Avenue #1 have any available units?
4283 George Avenue #1 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 4283 George Avenue #1 have?
Some of 4283 George Avenue #1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4283 George Avenue #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4283 George Avenue #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4283 George Avenue #1 pet-friendly?
No, 4283 George Avenue #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 4283 George Avenue #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4283 George Avenue #1 offers parking.
Does 4283 George Avenue #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4283 George Avenue #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4283 George Avenue #1 have a pool?
Yes, 4283 George Avenue #1 has a pool.
Does 4283 George Avenue #1 have accessible units?
No, 4283 George Avenue #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4283 George Avenue #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4283 George Avenue #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
