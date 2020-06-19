320 Peninsula Ave

Amenities

Spacious/2BR/2BA near downtown Burlingame



Top floor unit with private balconies, Panoramic view, Central location to schools,shopping, parks & transportation, very convenience, Peaceful & tranquil neighborhood, 2BR/2BA,Master BR with spacious walk-in-closet,lots of closets,Newly updated kitchen with granite & stainless-steal appliances, Double pane windows ,10 mins walking distance to Schools, Burlingame Cal-Train(to SF, Palo Alto,San Jose), Library, 2 blocks from shopping, Safeway,CV'S,Starbucks, Restaurants & lots more, 10 mins driving to SFO,Easy access to Highways 101,280 & 92, very secure BLDG- gated entry, 1 car assigned parking per Unit in secured underground parking garage, guest parking available also street parking is available, laundry & club room in BLDG, Water & Garbage Included, Designated non- smoking BLDG, No pets, 1 yr lease require, proof of income, must have good credit report .

No Pets Allowed



