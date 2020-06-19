All apartments in San Mateo
Home
/
San Mateo, CA
/
320 Peninsula Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

320 Peninsula Ave

320 Peninsula Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 Peninsula Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401
North Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
Spacious/2BR/2BA near downtown Burlingame - Property Id: 295800

Top floor unit with private balconies, Panoramic view, Central location to schools,shopping, parks & transportation, very convenience, Peaceful & tranquil neighborhood, 2BR/2BA,Master BR with spacious walk-in-closet,lots of closets,Newly updated kitchen with granite & stainless-steal appliances, Double pane windows ,10 mins walking distance to Schools, Burlingame Cal-Train(to SF, Palo Alto,San Jose), Library, 2 blocks from shopping, Safeway,CV'S,Starbucks, Restaurants & lots more, 10 mins driving to SFO,Easy access to Highways 101,280 & 92, very secure BLDG- gated entry, 1 car assigned parking per Unit in secured underground parking garage, guest parking available also street parking is available, laundry & club room in BLDG, Water & Garbage Included, Designated non- smoking BLDG, No pets, 1 yr lease require, proof of income, must have good credit report .
PS: Contact CHRIS @ 650-393-3689 for a Tour OR BY APPOINTMENT MON- SUN & DON'T FORGET TO LEAVE ME YOUR PHONE # TO CONTACT U.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295800
Property Id 295800

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Peninsula Ave have any available units?
320 Peninsula Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Mateo, CA.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Peninsula Ave have?
Some of 320 Peninsula Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Peninsula Ave currently offering any rent specials?
320 Peninsula Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Peninsula Ave pet-friendly?
No, 320 Peninsula Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 320 Peninsula Ave offer parking?
Yes, 320 Peninsula Ave does offer parking.
Does 320 Peninsula Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Peninsula Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Peninsula Ave have a pool?
No, 320 Peninsula Ave does not have a pool.
Does 320 Peninsula Ave have accessible units?
No, 320 Peninsula Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Peninsula Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Peninsula Ave has units with dishwashers.
