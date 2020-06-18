3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Hello prospective tenants!



- Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available for rent!

- 2 Private Car Ports available

- Storage Space

- Laundry in the building

- Near to Foster City, VISA, PlayStation and downtown San Mateo.

-More than 4 different grocery stores around the area, banks, malls, gyms, restaurants, hospitals, recreational courts, schools and more.

-2 blocks from 101 freeway north/south

- 15 minute walk to San Mateo CalTrain and Hillsdale

- Short drive to Millbrae Bart Station.

- Conveniently located for commuting to San Francisco, anywhere in the peninsula, the South Bay and East Bay (less then a mile from San Mateo bridge)



REQUIREMENTS:

~ Every 18+ years old has to fill up an application ($20/person).



Please contact me for viewing.



I look forward to hearing from you!



Location: 3077 Los Prados Street, San Mateo CA 94403

2Bed/2Bath Right off Hillsdale Blvd, available after 8/15 . Please email for more information or text (650) 533-4190.