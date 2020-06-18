All apartments in San Mateo
Home
/
San Mateo, CA
/
3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104

3077 Los Prados Street · No Longer Available
Location

3077 Los Prados Street, San Mateo, CA 94403
Marina Lagoon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Hello prospective tenants!

- Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available for rent!
- 2 Private Car Ports available
- Storage Space
- Laundry in the building
- Near to Foster City, VISA, PlayStation and downtown San Mateo.
-More than 4 different grocery stores around the area, banks, malls, gyms, restaurants, hospitals, recreational courts, schools and more.
-2 blocks from 101 freeway north/south
- 15 minute walk to San Mateo CalTrain and Hillsdale
- Short drive to Millbrae Bart Station.
- Conveniently located for commuting to San Francisco, anywhere in the peninsula, the South Bay and East Bay (less then a mile from San Mateo bridge)

REQUIREMENTS:
~ Every 18+ years old has to fill up an application ($20/person).

Please contact me for viewing.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Location: 3077 Los Prados Street, San Mateo CA 94403
2Bed/2Bath Right off Hillsdale Blvd, available after 8/15 . Please email for more information or text (650) 533-4190.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 have any available units?
3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Mateo, CA.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 have?
Some of 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 currently offering any rent specials?
3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 pet-friendly?
No, 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 offer parking?
Yes, 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 does offer parking.
Does 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 have a pool?
No, 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 does not have a pool.
Does 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 have accessible units?
No, 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104 has units with dishwashers.
