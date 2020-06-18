3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104

Amenities
Hello prospective tenants!
- Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available for rent!
- 2 Private Car Ports available
- Storage Space
- Laundry in the building
- Near to Foster City, VISA, PlayStation and downtown San Mateo.
-More than 4 different grocery stores around the area, banks, malls, gyms, restaurants, hospitals, recreational courts, schools and more.
-2 blocks from 101 freeway north/south
- 15 minute walk to San Mateo CalTrain and Hillsdale
- Short drive to Millbrae Bart Station.
- Conveniently located for commuting to San Francisco, anywhere in the peninsula, the South Bay and East Bay (less then a mile from San Mateo bridge)
REQUIREMENTS:
~ Every 18+ years old has to fill up an application ($20/person).
Please contact me for viewing.
I look forward to hearing from you!
Location: 3077 Los Prados Street, San Mateo CA 94403
2Bed/2Bath Right off Hillsdale Blvd, available after 8/15 . Please email for more information or text (650) 533-4190.