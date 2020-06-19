Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

RENT REDUCED!



2204 S. El Camino Real, #1



This apartment is a very spacious two bedroom with a classic architectural style. Conveniently located in the heart of San Mateo next to 92 and 101 freeways, Hillsdale Shopping Center, Cal Train station. Halfway between San Francisco and San Jose, 30 minutes each way. SFO is 15 mins away, Stanford and Palo Alto are 20 mins away.



The building is right on El Camino Real and is quiet. This apartment comes with 1 parking space, however street parking is readily available. Laundry on site. Only cats permitted.



Minimum Credit Score: 650

Minimum Income: $6900



Water included in rent.



Application: goo.gl/xjjNKS



If interested in a viewing, please call Nick at (650) 571-5644.



Please note that each adult applicant is required to fill out a separate application.