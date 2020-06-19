All apartments in San Mateo
2204 S. El Camino Real
2204 S. El Camino Real

2204 El Camino Real · (650) 571-5644
Location

2204 El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94403
Beresford Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RENT REDUCED!

2204 S. El Camino Real, #1

This apartment is a very spacious two bedroom with a classic architectural style. Conveniently located in the heart of San Mateo next to 92 and 101 freeways, Hillsdale Shopping Center, Cal Train station. Halfway between San Francisco and San Jose, 30 minutes each way. SFO is 15 mins away, Stanford and Palo Alto are 20 mins away.

The building is right on El Camino Real and is quiet. This apartment comes with 1 parking space, however street parking is readily available. Laundry on site. Only cats permitted.

Minimum Credit Score: 650
Minimum Income: $6900

Water included in rent.

Application: goo.gl/xjjNKS

If interested in a viewing, please call Nick at (650) 571-5644.

Please note that each adult applicant is required to fill out a separate application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 S. El Camino Real have any available units?
2204 S. El Camino Real has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 S. El Camino Real have?
Some of 2204 S. El Camino Real's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 S. El Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
2204 S. El Camino Real isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 S. El Camino Real pet-friendly?
No, 2204 S. El Camino Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 2204 S. El Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, 2204 S. El Camino Real does offer parking.
Does 2204 S. El Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 S. El Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 S. El Camino Real have a pool?
No, 2204 S. El Camino Real does not have a pool.
Does 2204 S. El Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 2204 S. El Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 S. El Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 S. El Camino Real does not have units with dishwashers.
