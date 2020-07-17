All apartments in San Mateo
2005 Parrott Drive

2005 Parrott Drive · (650) 342-3030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2005 Parrott Drive, San Mateo, CA 94402
Western Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 Parrott Drive · Avail. now

$4,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
PRICE REDUCED!! Spacious 3-BD Townhouse near Crystal Springs Village - UTILITIES INCLUDED!!- OPEN HOUSE: Monday (July 20) from 5:00 to 5:30 pm - PRICE REDUCED!!! OPEN HOUSE: Monday (July 20) from 5:00 to 5:30 pm
Spacious 3-BD Townhouse near Crystal Springs Village
UTILITIES INCLUDED!!

2005 Parrott Drive, San Mateo, CA 94402

Spacious, two-level 3 BD/ 2.5 BA Townhouse. Desirable location across the street from Crystal Springs Shopping Center. Approx. 1,650 sq. ft. Great proximity to commuter routes (92 for access to 101 and 280). Nice, efficient and open floor plan.

-3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms

Lower level:
-Spacious living room with private outdoor patio
-Dining room
-Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and range
-New luxury vinyl plank flooring
-Bedroom
-1/2 bath
-Laundry room with washer and dryer
-Large, over sized 2-car garage

Upstairs/ 2nd Level:
-2 bedrooms each with en-suite bathroom
-High, vaulted ceilings

-1-year min. lease term

-Rent REDUCED: $4,450 per month
-Security Deposit: $3,000
-Owner pays for ALL utilities. Excludes phone/ internet

Contact Exclusive Agent for showing details
SC Properties
BRE#: 01852584

(RLNE5870081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Parrott Drive have any available units?
2005 Parrott Drive has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Parrott Drive have?
Some of 2005 Parrott Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Parrott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Parrott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Parrott Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Parrott Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 2005 Parrott Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Parrott Drive offers parking.
Does 2005 Parrott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 Parrott Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Parrott Drive have a pool?
No, 2005 Parrott Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Parrott Drive have accessible units?
No, 2005 Parrott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Parrott Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Parrott Drive has units with dishwashers.
