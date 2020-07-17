Amenities

PRICE REDUCED!! Spacious 3-BD Townhouse near Crystal Springs Village - UTILITIES INCLUDED!!- OPEN HOUSE: Monday (July 20) from 5:00 to 5:30 pm

Spacious 3-BD Townhouse near Crystal Springs Village

UTILITIES INCLUDED!!



2005 Parrott Drive, San Mateo, CA 94402



Spacious, two-level 3 BD/ 2.5 BA Townhouse. Desirable location across the street from Crystal Springs Shopping Center. Approx. 1,650 sq. ft. Great proximity to commuter routes (92 for access to 101 and 280). Nice, efficient and open floor plan.



-3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms



Lower level:

-Spacious living room with private outdoor patio

-Dining room

-Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and range

-New luxury vinyl plank flooring

-Bedroom

-1/2 bath

-Laundry room with washer and dryer

-Large, over sized 2-car garage



Upstairs/ 2nd Level:

-2 bedrooms each with en-suite bathroom

-High, vaulted ceilings



-1-year min. lease term



-Rent REDUCED: $4,450 per month

-Security Deposit: $3,000

-Owner pays for ALL utilities. Excludes phone/ internet



Contact Exclusive Agent for showing details

SC Properties

BRE#: 01852584



(RLNE5870081)